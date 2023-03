videoDetails

Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did political 'batting' from Delhi's Rajghat for brother Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

The entire Congress family gathered at Raj Ghat today after Rahul Gandhi left the parliament. Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra has batted for brother Rahul from Rajghat. He has called PM Modi a cowardly Prime Minister. Priyanka compared familyism to Lord Shri Ram and Pandavas. In response to which BJP has strongly attacked Congress and Priyanka Vadra.