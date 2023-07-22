trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638781
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Situation deteriorated after heavy rains in MP's Ujjain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
After heavy rains in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh, the situation seems to be getting worse. Water has reached up to the Nandi Hall in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. Due to this, along with the devotees, Pandey-priests have also been facing trouble.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
play icon2:3
Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
Malda Breaking: Vandalism of women in Malda, Bengal, mob of women beat up two women
play icon7:4
Malda Breaking: Vandalism of women in Malda, Bengal, mob of women beat up two women
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
play icon3:51
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
play icon0:48
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
play icon7:21
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
play icon2:3
Seema Haider and Sachin's health deteriorated, treatment continues
Malda Breaking: Vandalism of women in Malda, Bengal, mob of women beat up two women
play icon7:4
Malda Breaking: Vandalism of women in Malda, Bengal, mob of women beat up two women
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
play icon3:51
Arrest in Manipur viral video case
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
play icon0:48
Police action in Manipur brutality case, 5th accused arrested
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
play icon7:21
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days
mp ujjain news,heavy rain mp,mp rain news today live,mp rain alert,mp flood 2023,mp flood news today,Ujjain Mahakal,ujjain ke mahakal,mahakal ujjain live,ujjain mahakal live darshan,Ujjain,Mahakal,ujjain mahakal darshan,mahakal ujjain,ujjain mahakal mandir,mahakal live darshan today ujjain,mahakal lok ujjain,mahakal mandir ujjain,mahakal temple ujjain,mahakal ujjain sawari,Ujjain Mahakal Temple,mahakal live,mahakal corridor ujjain,mahakal live darshan,