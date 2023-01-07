NewsVideos
Six-Year-Old Child Intentionally Shot a Teacher in America

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:03 AM IST
A six-year-old student allegedly opened fire at a school in Virginia, US. According to the police, the child fired at a teacher in the primary school classroom.

