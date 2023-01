videoDetails

Slogans like 'Aar Paar Chhod Do' raised in PoK

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Demonstration of local citizens in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has intensified. In the midst of heavy snowfall, people are raising slogans against the government of Islamabad. Slogans like leave it across, add Kashmir to us.