Smriti Irani Makes big statement on Budget 2023, says, 'It is in the interest of the middle class'

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Announcing the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman said that this is the first budget of Amritkal. On the budget Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the budget is in the interest of the middle class, it makes India happy even though the opposition is angry.