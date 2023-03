videoDetails

Smriti Irani taking jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Amethi shown the 'magic'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

BJP MP from Amethi and Union Minister Smriti Irani has once again attacked Rahul Gandhi. Smriti said that the people of Amethi had beaten Rahul Gandhi. It is natural for her to shed tears today.