हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Smriti Irani's Amethi challenge to Rahul Gandhi
|
Updated:
Dec 20, 2022, 08:10 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment '1 Minute, 1 Khabar' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.
×
All Videos
1:21
Huge Blast Reported In Balochistan's Khuzdar, 13 People Gets Injury in the explosion
1:0
Dense Fog covers many cities including Delhi, Visibility Rate Gets Low | Namaste India
14:21
Zee Top 100: Light Weight Zoravar Tank can be deployed on LAC after Tawang Clash Between India and China
4:24
S Jaishankar advices opposition over Tawang Clash, says, 'Words like beating are not appropriate for soldiers'
2:20
Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian, three Lashkar terrorists killed
Trending Videos
1:21
Huge Blast Reported In Balochistan's Khuzdar, 13 People Gets Injury in the explosion
1:0
Dense Fog covers many cities including Delhi, Visibility Rate Gets Low | Namaste India
14:21
Zee Top 100: Light Weight Zoravar Tank can be deployed on LAC after Tawang Clash Between India and China
4:24
S Jaishankar advices opposition over Tawang Clash, says, 'Words like beating are not appropriate for soldiers'
2:20
Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian, three Lashkar terrorists killed
Smriti Irani,Rahul Gandhi,smriti irani on rahul gandhi,Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi,Smriti Irani news,Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani,smriti irani rahul gandhi,smriti irani on sonia gandhi,rahul gandhi smriti irani,smriti irani attacks rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,Smriti Irani Amethi,Smriti Irani on Congress,smriti irani remark on rahul gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,smriti irani latest news,smriti irani slams rahul gandhi,smriti irani speech,