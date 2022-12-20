NewsVideos
videoDetails

Smriti Irani's Amethi challenge to Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 08:10 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment '1 Minute, 1 Khabar' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Huge Blast Reported In Balochistan's Khuzdar, 13 People Gets Injury in the explosion
1:21
Huge Blast Reported In Balochistan's Khuzdar, 13 People Gets Injury in the explosion
Dense Fog covers many cities including Delhi, Visibility Rate Gets Low | Namaste India
1:0
Dense Fog covers many cities including Delhi, Visibility Rate Gets Low | Namaste India
Zee Top 100: Light Weight Zoravar Tank can be deployed on LAC after Tawang Clash Between India and China
14:21
Zee Top 100: Light Weight Zoravar Tank can be deployed on LAC after Tawang Clash Between India and China
S Jaishankar advices opposition over Tawang Clash, says, 'Words like beating are not appropriate for soldiers'
4:24
S Jaishankar advices opposition over Tawang Clash, says, 'Words like beating are not appropriate for soldiers'
Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian, three Lashkar terrorists killed
2:20
Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian, three Lashkar terrorists killed

Trending Videos

1:21
Huge Blast Reported In Balochistan's Khuzdar, 13 People Gets Injury in the explosion
1:0
Dense Fog covers many cities including Delhi, Visibility Rate Gets Low | Namaste India
14:21
Zee Top 100: Light Weight Zoravar Tank can be deployed on LAC after Tawang Clash Between India and China
4:24
S Jaishankar advices opposition over Tawang Clash, says, 'Words like beating are not appropriate for soldiers'
2:20
Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian, three Lashkar terrorists killed
Smriti Irani,Rahul Gandhi,smriti irani on rahul gandhi,Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi,Smriti Irani news,Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani,smriti irani rahul gandhi,smriti irani on sonia gandhi,rahul gandhi smriti irani,smriti irani attacks rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,Smriti Irani Amethi,Smriti Irani on Congress,smriti irani remark on rahul gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,smriti irani latest news,smriti irani slams rahul gandhi,smriti irani speech,