Sniper gun, landmine found on Amarnath Yatra route, J&K govt asks pilgrims to leave the state

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued an advisory in which it asked the tourists and pilgrims to curtail their pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine after sniper guns and landmine were found on the yatra route. In its advisory, the Jammu and Kashmir government directed the pilgrims to leave the state immediately after the Army revealed intelligence inputs confirming the possibility of a terror attack. #AmarnathYatra