NewsVideos
videoDetails

Snowfall hits Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan in trouble

|Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
In these days, the mountains are increasing continuously, it has become a disaster for Pakistan as well, most of the parts of Gilgit-Baltistan are in the grip of snowfall.

All Videos

Avalanche warning in many places of Gulmarg, problems increases
9:32
Avalanche warning in many places of Gulmarg, problems increases
Today Protest in Delhi to support Bageshwar Dham Baba
10:10
Today Protest in Delhi to support Bageshwar Dham Baba
Sports Ministry Suspends WFI Assistant Secretary
12:11
Sports Ministry Suspends WFI Assistant Secretary
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
18:56
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
Clash between ISF and TMC workers, police lathicharged
6:38
Clash between ISF and TMC workers, police lathicharged

Trending Videos

9:32
Avalanche warning in many places of Gulmarg, problems increases
10:10
Today Protest in Delhi to support Bageshwar Dham Baba
12:11
Sports Ministry Suspends WFI Assistant Secretary
18:56
Jyotish Guru Show: Know how will be your day today
6:38
Clash between ISF and TMC workers, police lathicharged
weather news,pakistan snowfall,snowfall,snowfall in pakistan,pakistan snowfall 2022,pakistan snowfall places,snowfall places in pakistan,top snowfall places in pakistan,Pakistan news,Pakistan,places in snowfall pakistan,places in pakistan snowfall,pakistani news,heavy snowfall,best snowfall places in pakistan,top 10 snowfall places in pakistan,geo news pakistan,pakistan news live,live news pakistan,snowfall pakistan today,