'Some people have anti-women mentality, can't digest them much as minister': PM Modi

The Monsoon session in the Lok Sabha began with an uproar by the opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition for obstructing the introduction of new Union ministers inducted in the House. The PM said that some people have an "anti-women" mentality, they are not able to digest the talk of more women and members from the OBC community becoming ministers.