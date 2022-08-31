Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police reaches Haryana

In the Sonali Phogat murder case, Goa Police has reached several locations in Haryana and the police has taken computer operator Shivam into custody. Shivam is accused of escaping from Sonali's farm house by stealing DVR, laptop, phone and some papers.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

