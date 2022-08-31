NewsVideos

Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police reaches Haryana

In the Sonali Phogat murder case, Goa Police has reached several locations in Haryana and the police has taken computer operator Shivam into custody. Shivam is accused of escaping from Sonali's farm house by stealing DVR, laptop, phone and some papers.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
In the Sonali Phogat murder case, Goa Police has reached several locations in Haryana and the police has taken computer operator Shivam into custody. Shivam is accused of escaping from Sonali's farm house by stealing DVR, laptop, phone and some papers.

All Videos

Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor
Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor
Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall
Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall
Sunil Deodhar dismisses and disparages rumours that the TDP will join the NDA
Sunil Deodhar dismisses and disparages rumours that the TDP will join the NDA
Study finds brain region responsible for effortful altruistic behaviour in people
Study finds brain region responsible for effortful altruistic behaviour in people
Living in timber cities could avoid more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2100
Living in timber cities could avoid more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2100

Trending Videos

Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor
Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall
Sunil Deodhar dismisses and disparages rumours that the TDP will join the NDA
Study finds brain region responsible for effortful altruistic behaviour in people
Living in timber cities could avoid more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2100
Sonali Phogat,sonali phogat news today,sonali phogat tik tok video,Sonali Phogat funeral,sonali phogat death mystery,sonali phogat drugs video,sonali phogat drugs case,Sonali Phogat drugs,BJP,bjp leader death today,bjp leader death in goa,Goa Police,goa police on sonali phogat,Drug,drug case goa,Post mortem,post mortem sonali phogat,curlies club goa,Death mystery,death mystery of sonali phogat,investigation,Breaking News,Hindi News,shivam arrested,dvr,