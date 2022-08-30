Sonali Phogat Death Mystery: Investigation intensifies in Sonali Phogat murder case

Goa Police has arrested the owner of Goa's Curly Club in Sonali Phogat case. Police have recovered drugs from the bathroom of the club. Apart from this, the courier boy who brought drugs has also been arrested.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

