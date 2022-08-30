NewsVideos

Sonali Phogat Death Mystery: Investigation intensifies in Sonali Phogat murder case

Goa Police has arrested the owner of Goa's Curly Club in Sonali Phogat case. Police have recovered drugs from the bathroom of the club. Apart from this, the courier boy who brought drugs has also been arrested.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Goa: CM expresses satisfaction over Sonali Phogat’s murder case investigation
Madhya Pradesh: CM attends ‘Thela Sammelan’, interacts with street vendors in Bhopal
BDDS dog Blanzy given heartwarming farewell after 10 years of dedicated service
Delhi: Rajnath Singh releases book ‘The Architect of New BJP’
