Sonali Phogat Death: Sonali Phogat's last rites in Hisar

Sonali Phogat's last rites will be performed in Hisar. Her mortal remains have reached Hisar. In the case of Sonali Phogat's death, Goa Police has registered a case of murder.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

