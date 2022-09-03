Sonali Phogat Murder: High Court will go to the family of Sonali Phogat's murder

Goa Police has sealed the bank locker in Sonali Phogat murder case. Police has also taken three diaries from Sonali's house with them. Goa Police team present in Hisar for last 3 days in connection with murder case

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Goa Police has sealed the bank locker in Sonali Phogat murder case. Police has also taken three diaries from Sonali's house with them. Goa Police team present in Hisar for last 3 days in connection with murder case