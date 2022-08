Sonali Phogat was forcibly given drugs - Goa Police

Goa Police has made a big disclosure in Sonali Phogat's death case. Goa Police has revealed that Sonali Phogat was given synthetic drugs. The accused has confessed to giving drugs.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

