videoDetails

Sonu Nigam: Sonu Nigam thrashed for selfie, case filed against MLA's son. Hindi news

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Attack on Sonu Nigam in Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam was attacked by unknown people during a music event in Chembur, Mumbai, due to which Sonu Nigam suffered a lot of injuries, police say that some people pressured Sonu Nigam to take a selfie. Started pouring after which this incident happened.