Sources: Naxalites will be wiped out like Kashmiri terrorists, 'Operation All-Out' to be held

Just like 'Operation All-Out', the operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is now being planned to wipe out the Naxalites. Security agencies have prepared a list of top 50 Naxal commanders, who are active in states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.