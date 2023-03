videoDetails

SP leader Abu Azmi told Dhirendra Shastri's demand for a Hindu nation right

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has justified Dhirendra Shastri's demand for a Hindu nation. He said that the demand for a Hindu nation is fine, but there should not be such rhetoric about Lord Ram.