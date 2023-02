videoDetails

SP supports Swami Prasad Maurya, posters of 'Garv se kaho shudra' put up outside party office

| Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Ramcharit Manas Controversy: In Uttar Pradesh, the heated politics over the statement of SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya in the Ramcharit Manas controversy is not taking the name of stopping. The heat of this political exercise to heat up caste politics has now started scorching the Samajwadi Party as well.