Special Arrangements for Mathura on the Eve of Janmasthami

On the occasion of Janmashtami, grand preparations have been made in temples across the country. Special arrangements have been made for Janmashtami in Mathura city. On the other hand, the festival of Dahi Handi is being celebrated in Maharashtra after 2 years. Janmashtami is being celebrated in many parts of the country.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

