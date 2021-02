Special Report: Needs injection worth Rs 16 Crores, Ayansh suffering from a rare disease

In Hyderabad, a two-year-old has been suffering from such a disease, for which there is only one medicine in the whole world and the cost of that medicine is Rs 16 crores. Do not be surprised, It's true! It is impossible for a middle-class family to arrange such a huge amount. Will you help him.