Specially customised plane arrives in Namibia to bring eight cheetahs to India

A beautiful picture of a special plane bringing cheetahs from Namibia to India has come to the fore. On September 17, 8 cheetahs from Namibia will be brought to India by this specially customised plane.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

