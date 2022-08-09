NewsVideos

Speculations of rift in NDA intensifies

JDU has called a meeting of MLAs in Bihar tomorrow. JDU will meet in Patna at 11 am. It is being said that Nitish Kumar will discuss the future strategy with the MLAs. Speculation of rift in NDA has intensified. Since talks with Nitish and Sonia Gandhi, there is speculation that he may break ties with BJP.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
