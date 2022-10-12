NewsVideos

Speed News: BJP's Gujarat Gaurav Yatra begins today

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Top News is a part of Zee News important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
2:33
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
12:49
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
5:39
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
4:12
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees
3:34
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees

Trending Videos

2:33
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat
12:49
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
5:39
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
4:12
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
3:34
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees
Non stop news,latest news hindi,Top news,बड़ी ख़बरें,latest hindi news,breaking news in hindi,nonstop 50,Nonstop News,fatafat news,fast news,today latest news,todays news,today hindi news,Top 50 news,Hindi News,aaj ki khabar,BJP,Speed News,PM Modi,Sachin Pilot,Latest News,news hindi,khabar,Samachar,hindi samachar,todays Samachar,Bharat Jodo Yatra,Sonia Gandhi,Jalpaiguri,West Bengal,Eknath Shinde,