Speed News: Droupadi Murmu becomes India's first tribal President

Droupadi Murmu has taken oath as the new President of India. Chief Justice NV Ramana administered the oath to her. Watch the speed news.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

