Sports minister Anurag Thakur says at the felicitation ceremony, "this evening is for champion Olympians"

Indian Olympic athletes felicitated at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi by sports minister Anurag Thakur, Ex-sports minister Kiren Rijiju and SAI officials. "This evening is for the Olympians who have made India proud. I would like you all to cheer for them. On behalf of 135 crore Indians, I would like to congratulate our Olympians. We are so proud of you," Anurag Thakur said.