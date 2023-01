videoDetails

Sports Ministry's tough stand on allegations of women wrestlers

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Women wrestlers on Wednesday protested against the WFI at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. During this protest, he made serious allegations of sexual harassment against WFI President Babraj Bhushan Singh. The government has taken a tough stand regarding this. The Sports Ministry has given WFI 72 hours to respond.