Politics sparks over CM Yogi's Batenge to Katenge Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के नारे ने सियासत में गजब घमासान मचा रखा है...बीजेपी को लगता है कि हरियाणा चुनाव में योगी का नारा बटेंगे तो कटेंगे को वोटर्स ने हाथों-हाथ लिया तो हरियाणा चुनाव सुपर डुपर हिट हो गया...जनता ने सियासत के बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बीजेपी को बंपर फायदा पहुंचाया और सरकार भी बना दी...अब वही पोस्टर महाराष्ट्र में जगह जगह चमक रहे हैं...लोगों की आंखों से टकराकर जहन में उतर रहे हैं..उन पर बहस हो रही है...तो विपक्ष ने भी नारे की गंभीरता को समझते हुए उसका एंटीडोट खोजा...महाराष्ट्र में संजय राउत ने कहा यहां न कोई बटेगा और न कटेगा...तो दूसरी तरफ यूपी उपचुनाव में भी बीजेपी योगी के नारे को बूस्टर पैक की तरह इस्तेमाल करती दिखी तो समाजवादी पार्टी ने वहां मोर्चा खोल दिया...बीजेपी के ही हथियार को उनके खिलाफ इस्तेमाल कर डाला... समाजवादी नेता और अखिलेश के चाचा शिवपाल यादव बोले न PDA बटेगा न कटेगा और जो ऐसी बात करेगा वो पिटेगा..गौर करने वाली बात ये है कि उन्होंने PDA का नाम लेकर एक तीर से दो निशाने साधे...एक तो PDA जिसने यूपी लोकसभा चुनाव में समाजवादी पार्टी को जश्न का मौका दिया उसको एकजुट दिखाने का प्रयास और दूसरी तरफ योगी के नारे पर प्रहार....इसी कड़ी में लखनऊ में समाजवादी पार्टी की तरफ से पोस्टर भी लगाया गया..जिसमें लिखा गया...न बटेंगे न कटेंगे...नफरत फैलाने वाले 27 में हटेंगे...मतलब उपचुनाव तो छोड़िये ...समाजवादी ने तो इसी नारे के सहारे 2027 विधानसभा चुनाव तक छलांग लगा दी...कुल मिलाकर एक नारे ने चुनावी घमासान को दिलचस्प कर दिया है...अब बात कि आखिर बहस क्यों... UP CM Yogi Adityanath's slogan has created a lot of uproar in politics...BJP feels that in Haryana elections, Yogi's slogan 'If divided, they will be cut' was accepted by the voters and Haryana elections became a super duper hit...People gave a bumper advantage to BJP at the box office of politics and also formed the government...Now the same posters are shining everywhere in Maharashtra...They are entering the minds of people after hitting their eyes...there is a debate on them...So the opposition also understood the seriousness of the slogan and found its antidote...In Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut said that here no one will be divided and no one will be cut...On the other hand, in UP by-elections also, when BJP was seen using Yogi's slogan as a booster pack, Samajwadi Party opened a front there...BJP's own weapon was used against them...Samajwadi leader and Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav said that neither PDA will be divided nor cut and whoever says such a thing will be beaten...The thing to note is that by taking the name of PDA, he hit two birds with one stone...one An attempt to show the PDA, which gave the Samajwadi Party a chance to celebrate in the UP Lok Sabha elections, as a united front and on the other hand an attack on Yogi's slogan... In this series, a poster was also put up by the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow... which read... Neither will we be divided nor will we be cut... Those who spread hatred will be removed in 27... meaning forget about the by-elections... Samajwadi has leapfrogged to the 2027 assembly elections with the help of this slogan... Overall, a slogan has made the election battle interesting... Now the question is why the debate...