SP's Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over UP Global Investors Summit

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Global Investors Summit is going to begin in Lucknow today. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav has given a big statement attacking Bharatiya Janata Party. Akhilesh said, 'BJP is deceiving public on the pretext of investment meet'. Watch 50 big news of the day in this report.