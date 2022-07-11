Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, in a meeting with the Prime Minister it has been decided that the entire cabinet of the country willl resign together. The meeting between PM and Cabinet was held at the PMO in Sri Lanka.
