Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President absconding in Sri Lanka

Massive protests continue in Sri Lanka. Protesters are demonstrating outside the President's Secretariat. Public demonstration against the government continues. Gotabaya will resign on July 13.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

