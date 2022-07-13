Sri Lanka Emergency Update: What did the Speaker of the Parliament said about Gotabaya?

Due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the situation is continuously getting worse. Protesters are creating a ruckus by taking to the streets. Meanwhile, emergency has been imposed in the entire country. Also the US Embassy in Colombo has also been closed. So the statement of the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka has come to the fore. He has said that Gotabaya will give resignation letter today.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

