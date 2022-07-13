NewsVideos

Sri Lanka Emergency Update: What did the Speaker of the Parliament said about Gotabaya?

Due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the situation is continuously getting worse. Protesters are creating a ruckus by taking to the streets. Meanwhile, emergency has been imposed in the entire country. Also the US Embassy in Colombo has also been closed. So the statement of the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka has come to the fore. He has said that Gotabaya will give resignation letter today.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
Due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the situation is continuously getting worse. Protesters are creating a ruckus by taking to the streets. Meanwhile, emergency has been imposed in the entire country. Also the US Embassy in Colombo has also been closed. So the statement of the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka has come to the fore. He has said that Gotabaya will give resignation letter today.

All Videos

Man raises hijack complaint on Twitter, railways clarify the issue | Zee English News | Viral
Man raises hijack complaint on Twitter, railways clarify the issue | Zee English News | Viral
Srilanka Crisis: Gotabaya may flee from Maldives to Singapore
17:55
Srilanka Crisis: Gotabaya may flee from Maldives to Singapore
Unheard and interesting facts about Jasprit Bumrah; India's Death Over Specialist
Unheard and interesting facts about Jasprit Bumrah; India's Death Over Specialist
Badhir News: CM Gehlot made big allegations on Udaipur massacre
6:42
Badhir News: CM Gehlot made big allegations on Udaipur massacre
Srilanka Crisis: Protesters capture Sri Lanka's official news channel
14:6
Srilanka Crisis: Protesters capture Sri Lanka's official news channel

Trending Videos

Man raises hijack complaint on Twitter, railways clarify the issue | Zee English News | Viral
17:55
Srilanka Crisis: Gotabaya may flee from Maldives to Singapore
Unheard and interesting facts about Jasprit Bumrah; India's Death Over Specialist
6:42
Badhir News: CM Gehlot made big allegations on Udaipur massacre
14:6
Srilanka Crisis: Protesters capture Sri Lanka's official news channel
srilanka crisis live updates,srilanka crisis,Sri Lanka news,Srilanka Protest,Sri Lanka PM,srilanka view,sri lanka news update,sri lanka news crisis,sri lanka news live,sri lanka news in hindi,sri lanka news today hindi,sri lanka declares emergency,emergency in sri lanka,Zee News live,Srilanka,srilanka live,Gotabaya Rajapaksa,Live TV,who is Ranil Wickremesinghe,Ranil Wickremesinghe new PM,presidential election,sri lanka emergency update,