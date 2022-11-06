हिन्दी
Sri Lankan Cricketer Arrested: Dhanushka Gunathilaka Arrested in Sydney, Alleged Rape
Updated:
Nov 06, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
A shocking incident has come to light in Sydney amid T20 World Cup. Sri Lankan Batsman Dhanushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on rape charges in Sydney.
