Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'

The ruckus continues in Sri Lanka over the economic crisis. There is a huge crowd outside the Sri Lankan President's house. People are seen standing in queues for several kilometers. In a way, the Rashtrapati Bhavan of Sri Lanka has become a picnic spot. The Rashtrapati Bhavan has been occupied by the public from inside to outside.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
