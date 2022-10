Sri Ram Janmabhoomi : PM Modi will attend Ayodhya Deepotsav

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on October 23 and participate in the Deepotsav program. Along with this, PM Modi will visit Ramlala and visit the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra site.