Srilanka Crisis: Gotabaya may flee from Maldives to Singapore

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has run away by throwing the country into the fire of economic crisis. MeanwhileMeanwhile, reports are also suggesting that he can flee to Singapore from Maldives

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

