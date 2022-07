Srilanka Crisis: Now the Parliament House will be occupied by the protesters

President of Sri Lanka fled to the Maldives and, he will now be heading towards Singapore. According to sources, he is still in Maldives and is waiting for the private jet.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

President of Sri Lanka fled to the Maldives and, he will now be heading towards Singapore. According to sources, he is still in Maldives and is waiting for the private jet.