Srinagar: SIA raids several areas in Terror Funding case

|Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
SIA team has conducted a major raid in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. These raids have been done in many areas of Srinagar in the Terror Funding case.

Terror Funding Case,sia terror funding case,jammu kashmir news,Jammu Kashmir,jammu kashmir terror attack,jammu kashmir terrorist,