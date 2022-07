Standard of education has improved,: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Describing his priorities regarding education, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that first of all we have to make children good human beings. He further said that children should be patriots.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

