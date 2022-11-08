NewsVideos

Story of Himachal Apples and Samuel Evan Stokes

|Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Apple is the mainstay of the economy in Himachal and 30 years ago there was a big movement regarding apples. Let us tell you that 20 to 25 seats affect apple growers.

