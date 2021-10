Strict action will be taken against those trying to ruin peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir spoke of the youth's role in development of Jammu and Kashmir. "...Terrorism has reduced, stone pelting has become invisible and ...I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin peace of J&K, no one can obstruct development here," he said.