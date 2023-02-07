हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Strong Earthquake Tremors Hits Turkey For The 5th Time
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Feb 07, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Earthquake in Turkey has destroyed 10 cities. 5000 houses have been destroyed and the death toll has also reached 5000.
×
All Videos
“I think it is not possible,” R Ashwin reacts to Pakistan's boycotting world cup threat
20:51
Congress' Leader Rahul Gandhi Makes Huge Remark on Adani Case
18:43
Rahul Gandhi Makes Big Statement On Adani Case,says, 'Real Magic Started From 2014'
Turkey Earthquake: Drone footage captures devastating visuals in Hatay
7:56
BJP's MP Parvesh Verma Comments On Delhi MCD Mayor Election,says,'Delhi Should Get A Mayor Soon'
Trending Videos
“I think it is not possible,” R Ashwin reacts to Pakistan's boycotting world cup threat
20:51
Congress' Leader Rahul Gandhi Makes Huge Remark on Adani Case
18:43
Rahul Gandhi Makes Big Statement On Adani Case,says, 'Real Magic Started From 2014'
Turkey Earthquake: Drone footage captures devastating visuals in Hatay
7:56
BJP's MP Parvesh Verma Comments On Delhi MCD Mayor Election,says,'Delhi Should Get A Mayor Soon'
Turkey,turkey earthquake live footage,turkey earthquake 2023 live,turkey news hindi,Turkey Earthquake,turkey earthquake today cctv footage,Earthquake,earthquake today news live 2023,earthquake in turkey february 2023,earthquake caught on camera,latest earthquakes worldwide last 48 hours,Syria,syria earthquake video,syria turkey earthquake live,syria turkey earthquake footage,Zee News,Hindi News,Top news,Latest News,Top 10,death toll,Turkey death toll,