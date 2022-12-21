NewsVideos
Strong Earthquake tremors in California, intensity 6.4 on Richter scale

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
Earthquake tremors have been felt in Northern California. The intensity of the earthquake has been measured at 6.4 on the Richter scale.

