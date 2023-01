videoDetails

Struggle Committee and Officials to Conduct Meeting on Joshimath Sinking

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Sangharsh Samiti and officials to conduct an important meeting on Joshimath Sinking matter today. Action will be decided after this meeting. Along with this, action will not be taken on the affected buildings with bulldozers. Buildings will be demolished only with the help of laborers and drills.