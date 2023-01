videoDetails

Students raised slogans against VC in Jamia Millia Islamia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

After JNU, now there has been an uproar in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. SFI has made preparations for the screening of BBC's banned documentary at 6 pm today. After which some students have been detained.