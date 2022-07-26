NewsVideos

Subramanian Swamy speaks to Zee News about Nupur Sharma's supporters

The debate on religious bigotry has been going on for the last few months. Some people have become so blind in religious fanaticism that they are willing to kill others. Zee News spoke to senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy about these ongoing issues.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
The debate on religious bigotry has been going on for the last few months. Some people have become so blind in religious fanaticism that they are willing to kill others. Zee News spoke to senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy about these ongoing issues.

All Videos

Family members deny suicide in Engineering student's death in Raisen
1:11
Family members deny suicide in Engineering student's death in Raisen
Connection between Bijnor's Mazar incident and Arab countries-Sources
4:19
Connection between Bijnor's Mazar incident and Arab countries-Sources
ED sends summon to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in recruitment scam case
2:19
ED sends summon to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in recruitment scam case
SC strict on free distribution of items by political parties during elections
3:56
SC strict on free distribution of items by political parties during elections
National Herald Case: ED to continue questioning Sonia Gandhi post lunch break
3:23
National Herald Case: ED to continue questioning Sonia Gandhi post lunch break

Trending Videos

1:11
Family members deny suicide in Engineering student's death in Raisen
4:19
Connection between Bijnor's Mazar incident and Arab countries-Sources
2:19
ED sends summon to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in recruitment scam case
3:56
SC strict on free distribution of items by political parties during elections
3:23
National Herald Case: ED to continue questioning Sonia Gandhi post lunch break
subramanian swamy Exclusive on Zee news,subramanian swamy interview,subramanian swamy latest,subramanian swamy exclusive interview,Dr Subramanian Swamy,subramanian swamy exclusive,subramanian swamy on ram mandir,subramanian swamy debate,subramanian swamy on zee hindustan,Dr. Subramanian Swamy,subramanian swamy news,subramanian swamy speech,subramanian swamy on nupur sharma,Subramaniam Swamy,subramanian swamy on muslims,