Sudhir Suri Last Rites: The last farewell to Sudhir with moist eyes in Amritsar

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

A few days ago, a case of target killing came to light in Amritsar, Punjab, in which Sudhir Suri was shot dead. Let us inform that Sudhir Suri has been cremated and he has been given a last farewell with moist eyes in Amritsar.