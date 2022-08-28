Supertech Twin Towers Will Be Grounded In Just 9 Seconds Higher Than Qutub Minar

Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: The countdown has started for the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers in Sector-93-A, Noida. This 32-storey building will collapse in 9 seconds. Both the towers of Supertech will be demolished at 2.30 pm today.

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

