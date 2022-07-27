Supreme Court dismisses petition against ED

The Supreme Court has dismissed the objections of the petitioners against certain provisions of PMLA. The court has upheld the right to arrest the ED under the PMLA. The court has also said that it is enough to just tell the reason for the arrest.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

The Supreme Court has dismissed the objections of the petitioners against certain provisions of PMLA. The court has upheld the right to arrest the ED under the PMLA. The court has also said that it is enough to just tell the reason for the arrest.