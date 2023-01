videoDetails

Supreme Court To Conduct Hearing On Joshimath Land Sinking Case After Avimukteshwaranand Swami Files A Plea

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

After cracks in Joshimath's houses, matter has reached Supreme Court. Supreme Court to conduct hearing on Joshimath Land Sinking Case today. On Monday, Swami Avimukteshwaranand had filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding Joshimath. Along with this, there is also a possibility of putting a halt on power project.